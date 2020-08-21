See All General Surgeons in Hyannis, MA
Dr. Lawrence Novak, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (17)
Map Pin Small Hyannis, MA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Novak, MD

Dr. Lawrence Novak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Ventral Hernia and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Novak's Office Locations

    130 North St Ste C, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 957-6510
    Southeastern Surgical Associates PC
    100 Camp St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 775-7711
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cape Cod Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 21, 2020
    6/7/2010. I had an urgent procedure done by Dr Novak and his team. From initial consultation to follow up was given the most excellent care. Thank you
    — Aug 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Novak, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Novak, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356398721
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novak has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Ventral Hernia and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

