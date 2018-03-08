See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Lawrence Odom, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Odom, MD

Dr. Lawrence Odom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.

Dr. Odom works at MARY TELFAIR REPRODUCTIVE CTR in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Odom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Fertility Center II PA
    5354 Reynolds St Ste 333, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-8558

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 08, 2018
    I am on this site today, because I want to sing his praises!! As he will tell you, all of his methods may not appear to be traditional, but if you listen to him, it is very likely that you will become pregnant. I miscarried in 2002. My husband and I tried, unsuccessfully, to get pregnant for TWO LONG YEARS! We met and began seeing Dr. Odum in February 2004. I followed every step that he instructed me to do and I learned that I was pregnant in APRIl 2004!! Our Blessed Beautiful Boy is 13!
    Jeannine Jones Frazier in Savannah, Georgia — Mar 08, 2018
    About Dr. Lawrence Odom, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790889095
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Odom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Odom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Odom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Odom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Odom works at MARY TELFAIR REPRODUCTIVE CTR in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Odom’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Odom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odom.

