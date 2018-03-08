Dr. Lawrence Odom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Odom, MD
Dr. Lawrence Odom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Southeastern Fertility Center II PA5354 Reynolds St Ste 333, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-8558
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I am on this site today, because I want to sing his praises!! As he will tell you, all of his methods may not appear to be traditional, but if you listen to him, it is very likely that you will become pregnant. I miscarried in 2002. My husband and I tried, unsuccessfully, to get pregnant for TWO LONG YEARS! We met and began seeing Dr. Odum in February 2004. I followed every step that he instructed me to do and I learned that I was pregnant in APRIl 2004!! Our Blessed Beautiful Boy is 13!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1790889095
- Medical College of Georgia
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Odom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Odom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odom.
