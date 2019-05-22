Dr. Lawrence Oloff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Oloff, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Oloff, DPM
Dr. Lawrence Oloff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Oloff's Office Locations
SOAR Redwood City500 Arguello St Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 851-4900
South Bay Office550 S Winchester Blvd Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (650) 851-4900
Palo Alto Medical Foundation901 Campus Dr Ste 111, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 652-8720
- 4 4675 Stevens Creek Blvd Ste 230, Santa Clara, CA 95051 Directions (650) 652-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oloff is a rockstar foot doctor. Always is spot-on about diagnosis and treatment. Thank you.
About Dr. Lawrence Oloff, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Delaware Valley Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Long Island University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oloff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oloff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oloff has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Oloff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oloff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.