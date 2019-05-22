See All Podiatrists in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Lawrence Oloff, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Redwood City, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Oloff, DPM

Dr. Lawrence Oloff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Oloff works at Sports Orthopedic And Rehabilitation Medicine Associates in Redwood City, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA, Daly City, CA and Santa Clara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oloff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SOAR Redwood City
    500 Arguello St Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 851-4900
  2. 2
    South Bay Office
    550 S Winchester Blvd Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 851-4900
  3. 3
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    901 Campus Dr Ste 111, Daly City, CA 94015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 652-8720
  4. 4
    4675 Stevens Creek Blvd Ste 230, Santa Clara, CA 95051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 652-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 22, 2019
    Dr. Oloff is a rockstar foot doctor. Always is spot-on about diagnosis and treatment. Thank you.
    Palo Alto, CA — May 22, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Oloff, DPM
    About Dr. Lawrence Oloff, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043241888
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Delaware Valley Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Long Island University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Oloff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oloff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oloff has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Oloff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oloff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

