Dr. Oresanya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Oresanya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Oresanya, MD
Dr. Lawrence Oresanya, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Oresanya works at
Dr. Oresanya's Office Locations
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3133Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Vna of Greater Philadelphia3509 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (415) 476-2773
Temple University Hospital - Jeanes Campus7600 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 707-7032Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous! Fantastic! This gentleman is the personification of the word physician Dr. O is brilliant, kind and so caring. I can not properly praise this doctor as words fail. Excellent
About Dr. Lawrence Oresanya, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1609103571
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oresanya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oresanya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oresanya has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oresanya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oresanya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oresanya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oresanya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oresanya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.