Dr. Lawrence Osman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Osman, MD is a Dermatologist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Osman works at
Locations
Borowsky Stephen MD18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 306, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 716-9093
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have only see the doctor twice, usually I see his assistant and both of them are very friendly and efficient. They do a great job every time I see them. I have tried other dermatologists in the area and will always go back to Dr. Osman.
About Dr. Lawrence Osman, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1730177932
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Osman works at
Dr. Osman has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Osman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osman.
