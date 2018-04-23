Overview

Dr. Lawrence Parish, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Parish works at Parish Dermatology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.