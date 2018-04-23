Dr. Lawrence Parish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Parish, MD
Dr. Lawrence Parish, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Parish Dermatology1845 Walnut St Ste 1650, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
Had 2 other dermatology appointments for the same condition that were mis diagnosed. On my 1st visit with doctor Parish he immediately diagnose the condition correctly treated it and has now been cured.
About Dr. Lawrence Parish, MD
- Dermatology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia General Hospital (now closed)
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Parish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parish has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parish. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parish.
