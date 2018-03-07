See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lawrence Parsont, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Parsont, MD

Dr. Lawrence Parsont, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Parsont works at Kip W. Dolphin MD Pllc in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parsont's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kip W. Dolphin MD Pllc
    155 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 734-8484

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Visual Field Defects
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Floaters
Visual Field Defects
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Judy Veneroso in New York — Mar 07, 2018
About Dr. Lawrence Parsont, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043286412
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lawrence Parsont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Parsont has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parsont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parsont works at Kip W. Dolphin MD Pllc in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Parsont’s profile.

Dr. Parsont has seen patients for Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsont. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsont.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

