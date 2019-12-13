Overview of Dr. Lawrence Peacock, MD

Dr. Lawrence Peacock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Peacock works at Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc. in Manchester, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Borderline Personality Disorder, Personality Disorders and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.