Dr. Lawrence Peacock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peacock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Peacock, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Peacock, MD
Dr. Lawrence Peacock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Peacock works at
Dr. Peacock's Office Locations
-
1
Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc.71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 533-3494
-
2
Lawrence J Peacock, MD1022 Boulevard # 156, West Hartford, CT 06119 Directions (860) 268-7144
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peacock?
I have not seen Dr. Peacock professionally as a patient but I have worked with him. He is down to earth, intelligent and compassionate. As a psychiatric nurse practitioner I nearly always found that the rare patient who did not care for him was almost always a narcissist who was not looking for psychiatric treatment but simply looking for someone to validate their BS.
About Dr. Lawrence Peacock, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902064173
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Harvard University Divinity
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peacock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peacock accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peacock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peacock works at
Dr. Peacock has seen patients for Borderline Personality Disorder, Personality Disorders and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peacock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Peacock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peacock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peacock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peacock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.