Dr. Lawrence Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Pearson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Pearson, MD
Dr. Lawrence Pearson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fallbrook, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Pearson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pearson's Office Locations
-
1
Lawrence F. Pearson, MD407 Potter St Ste A, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearson?
The BEST Doctor in his field of expertise! Someone you will never have doubt to recommend to other patients. Praying for your good health so you will continue to be of service to others so they too can experience how good you are!
About Dr. Lawrence Pearson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538234190
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fdn Hosp
- La Co-Harbor Genl Hosp|Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pearson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson works at
Dr. Pearson speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.