Overview of Dr. Lawrence Pearson, MD

Dr. Lawrence Pearson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fallbrook, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Pearson works at Lawrence Pearson, MD in Fallbrook, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.