Dr. Lawrence Peck, DO

Family Medicine
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Peck, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Peck works at Capital Health Primary Care in Yardley, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA and Morrisville, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Health Primary Care - Yardley - STARTING NOV 1, UNTIL LEVITTOWN OPENS
    1690 Big Oak Rd, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Kwh Dental Assoc
    680 Middletown Blvd Ste 201, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Lawrence R Peck DO PC
    312 W Trenton Ave Ste 4, Morrisville, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Peck?

Mar 17, 2019
I was seen in a timely manner and the staff is always so kind to help with any concerns. Dr.Peck is truly a blessing. His compassion for me as his patient really puts me at ease and I know I am getting the best medical care I can receive.
— Mar 17, 2019
About Dr. Lawrence Peck, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1841301744
Education & Certifications

  • Baptist Medical Center Of New York
  • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lawrence Peck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Peck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

