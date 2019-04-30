Overview of Dr. Lawrence Perlmutter, MD

Dr. Lawrence Perlmutter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Perlmutter works at University Ear Nose and Throat in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.