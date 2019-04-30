Dr. Lawrence Perlmutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlmutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Perlmutter, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Perlmutter, MD
Dr. Lawrence Perlmutter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Perlmutter works at
Dr. Perlmutter's Office Locations
-
1
AMCH Otolaryngology35 HACKETT BLVD, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5575Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perlmutter?
I have been going to Dr. Perlmutter for many, many years. He is the best!!! Professional, exemplary knowledge, easy to talk to.
About Dr. Lawrence Perlmutter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1326102039
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlmutter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlmutter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlmutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlmutter works at
Dr. Perlmutter has seen patients for Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlmutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlmutter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlmutter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlmutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlmutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.