Dr. Lawrence Piro, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Piro, MD
Dr. Lawrence Piro, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Piro works at
Dr. Piro's Office Locations
Angeles Clinic and Research Institute Inc11818 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 582-7900
- 2 11800 Wilshire Blvd # 2FL, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 231-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lawrence Piro saved my life 10 years ago. I had Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which was focused in my spleen. After Rituxan infusions and a splenectomy, I’ve been symptom-free for 10 years.
About Dr. Lawrence Piro, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124131446
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piro has seen patients for Lymphoma, Large-Cell, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Piro speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Piro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.