Dr. Lawrence Prokop, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.2 (6)
Map Pin Small Lansing, MI
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Prokop, DO

Dr. Lawrence Prokop, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Prokop works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prokop's Office Locations

    Michigan Orthopedic Center
    2815 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 721-7628

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Dislocation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Shoulder Dislocation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 23, 2018
    My post surgical pain was intolerable. I had been placed in an excellent rehab center on Dobie Rd. East Lansing. I requested a Doctor who knew OMM. Dr. Prokop and Dr. Chung arrived and treated me with OMM for the relentless pain and weakness in my Iloilosacral joint. Immediately, my pain was reduced 50% and I was so very grateful. They returned a week later and gave me another treatment which again greatly reduced the remaining pain. I’m so grateful for Dr. Prokop.
    Teri Lammers — Dec 23, 2018
    About Dr. Lawrence Prokop, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1407944747
    Education & Certifications

    • Rehab Inst-McGaw Mc/Northwe
    • Lansing Genl Hosp
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Prokop, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prokop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prokop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prokop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prokop works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Prokop’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Prokop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prokop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prokop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prokop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

