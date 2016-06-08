See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Lawrence Purpura, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (5)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Purpura, MD

Dr. Lawrence Purpura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.

Dr. Purpura works at Lawrence J Purpura MD in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Purpura's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence Purpura MD
    1206 Brookline Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 344-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clair Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Hypertension
Acidosis
Abdominal Pain
Hypertension
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2016
    Doc Purpura listens and explains. He is a Doctor who takes the time to hear you out, and in return explains in detail answers to questions a patient might have. He is fair and honest, and does not jump to conclusions. He also has a sense of humor and his wife is smart, pretty and professional. He has a great nurse with years of experience.
    Doni Sandroni in Carnegie, PA — Jun 08, 2016
    About Dr. Lawrence Purpura, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1588722896
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Purpura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purpura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purpura works at Lawrence J Purpura MD in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Purpura’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Purpura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purpura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purpura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purpura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

