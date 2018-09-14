Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Reed, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Reed, MD
Dr. Lawrence Reed, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Jeremiah S Redstone M.d. PC45 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 772-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of the all time great surgeons in NY. I call him Dr. Botticelli. I have known him and been a patient since 1987. GREAT technical skills and a truly funny man who LOVES what he does. I absolutely adore him as a skilled physician and human being. There is no one better!
About Dr. Lawrence Reed, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1912064833
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
