See All Hematologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD

Hematology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD

Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Rice works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rice's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1101, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-1111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Pancytopenia
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Pancytopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rice?

    Aug 04, 2021
    Yes! He and the entire staff are Amazing … they are Priceless! Customer service is Awesome and Dr Rice himself is the Absolute Best!!???? Lab technician Mr. Robert is Absolutely the Greatest one of a kind always concerned that all is with his patients.. thank You Mr. Robert??
    — Aug 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rice to family and friends

    Dr. Rice's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rice

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD.

    About Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1588758510
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Affil Hosps|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rice works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rice’s profile.

    Dr. Rice has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.