Dr. Lawrence Robbins, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Robbins, MD
Dr. Lawrence Robbins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverwoods, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Robbins works at
Dr. Robbins' Office Locations
Robbins Headache Clinic2610 Lake Cook Rd Ste 160, Riverwoods, IL 60015 Directions (847) 374-9399
Robbins Headache Clinic60 Revere Dr Ste 330, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 480-9399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I had been diagnosed with migraines since I was 15 yrs of age.I am now 48 and my migraines had been increased to daily. It was too much suffering and i was tired of neurologists just not getting it and I knew they were frustrated as well. I had an neurologist suggest Dr.Robbins and I have to say he changed my life for the better..His attention to detail is impeccable and I finally trusted again.He knew what i was saying and he took that time and care and with the highest level of dedication.Im finally getting relief and I'm on the right regime of treatments. I owe my life to this man because the pressure and the debilitating effects that occur are insane! Nobody will ever know until they are in one. The aftershock of each one leads you to a haze and daze effect. He also had a suggestion for that and it helped.. Brain fog is the worst after suffering for days with no relief.All I know is that if you need help you must see him. He is amazing and I'm living proof.Trust the sufferer
About Dr. Lawrence Robbins, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology, University Of Illinois, Chicago
- Internal Medicine, Illinois Masonic Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.