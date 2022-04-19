See All Neurologists in Riverwoods, IL
Dr. Lawrence Robbins, MD

Neurology
4.6 (54)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Robbins, MD

Dr. Lawrence Robbins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverwoods, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Robbins works at Robbins Headache Clinic in Riverwoods, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Robbins' Office Locations

    Robbins Headache Clinic
    2610 Lake Cook Rd Ste 160, Riverwoods, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 374-9399
    Robbins Headache Clinic
    60 Revere Dr Ste 330, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 480-9399

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    I had been diagnosed with migraines since I was 15 yrs of age.I am now 48 and my migraines had been increased to daily. It was too much suffering and i was tired of neurologists just not getting it and I knew they were frustrated as well. I had an neurologist suggest Dr.Robbins and I have to say he changed my life for the better..His attention to detail is impeccable and I finally trusted again.He knew what i was saying and he took that time and care and with the highest level of dedication.Im finally getting relief and I'm on the right regime of treatments. I owe my life to this man because the pressure and the debilitating effects that occur are insane! Nobody will ever know until they are in one. The aftershock of each one leads you to a haze and daze effect. He also had a suggestion for that and it helped.. Brain fog is the worst after suffering for days with no relief.All I know is that if you need help you must see him. He is amazing and I'm living proof.Trust the sufferer
    About Dr. Lawrence Robbins, MD

    • Neurology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770630212
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurology, University Of Illinois, Chicago
    • Internal Medicine, Illinois Masonic Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robbins has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

