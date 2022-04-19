Overview of Dr. Lawrence Robbins, MD

Dr. Lawrence Robbins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverwoods, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Robbins works at Robbins Headache Clinic in Riverwoods, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

