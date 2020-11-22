See All Otolaryngologists in Canton, GA
Dr. Lawrence Robinson Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (34)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Robinson Jr, MD

Dr. Lawrence Robinson Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.

Dr. Robinson Jr works at Ear Nose Throat/Allergy Specs in Canton, GA with other offices in Blue Ridge, GA and Jasper, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robinson Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Specialist, Canton, GA
    215 Riverstone Dr, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 345-6600
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Blue Ridge
    101 Riverstone Vis Ste 212, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 345-6600
  3. 3
    Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Specialists
    80A Interstate South Dr, Jasper, GA 30143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 345-6600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ear Ache
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson Jr?

    Nov 22, 2020
    I was just in the hospital with issues with my throat. Had to be admitted and have emergency surgery. Couldn’t breathe and so much anxiety came along with it.!! Very scary!!! Dr Robinson was a life saver!!!!! This Dr was so professional and so Thorough with his Expertise!! During this traumatic experience!! Dr Robinson made me feel so comfortable and my wife so comfortable and explained everything in such a detail, we both felt so happy and felt great about the decisions of Dr Robinson . He was always there to listen. Always made sure to check on me at the hospital during this scary situation. Speaking out loud!! In would not go to anyone else But,Dr Robinson!!! Good man , Thank you so much Dr . Robinson!!!!!! See you soon for my follow up!!!
    Daniel Rich — Nov 22, 2020
    About Dr. Lawrence Robinson Jr, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245435429
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State Univ Med Ctr
    Internship
    • The University of Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Robinson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson Jr has seen patients for Ear Ache, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

