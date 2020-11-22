Dr. Lawrence Robinson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Robinson Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Robinson Jr, MD
Dr. Lawrence Robinson Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Dr. Robinson Jr works at
Dr. Robinson Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Specialist, Canton, GA215 Riverstone Dr, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 345-6600Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Blue Ridge101 Riverstone Vis Ste 212, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 Directions (770) 345-6600
-
3
Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Specialists80A Interstate South Dr, Jasper, GA 30143 Directions (770) 345-6600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was just in the hospital with issues with my throat. Had to be admitted and have emergency surgery. Couldn’t breathe and so much anxiety came along with it.!! Very scary!!! Dr Robinson was a life saver!!!!! This Dr was so professional and so Thorough with his Expertise!! During this traumatic experience!! Dr Robinson made me feel so comfortable and my wife so comfortable and explained everything in such a detail, we both felt so happy and felt great about the decisions of Dr Robinson . He was always there to listen. Always made sure to check on me at the hospital during this scary situation. Speaking out loud!! In would not go to anyone else But,Dr Robinson!!! Good man , Thank you so much Dr . Robinson!!!!!! See you soon for my follow up!!!
About Dr. Lawrence Robinson Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245435429
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State Univ Med Ctr
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Dr. Robinson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson Jr has seen patients for Ear Ache, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.