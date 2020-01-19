Overview of Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland PA in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.