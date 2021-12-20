Dr. Lawrence Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Rosenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Rosenthal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Locations
Affiliates In Gastroenterology101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 765-6412
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've Had Several Colonoscopies with Dr. Rosenthal and his staff never a issue always felt I was in good hands.
About Dr. Lawrence Rosenthal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942359021
Education & Certifications
- Westchester/Ny Med Coll
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
