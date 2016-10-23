Dr. Rosman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Rosman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Rosman, MD
Dr. Lawrence Rosman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Rosman's Office Locations
Rosman & Wasserman Llp11203 Queens Blvd Ste 207, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-3718
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr's Rosman not only is he a good doctor. He takes time to listen, explains, and teaches you what can happen, if you don't take care of your condition. I'm very pleased and satisfied to have him as my Endocrinologist. Thank you, so very much to you and your staff.
About Dr. Lawrence Rosman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1063405652
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosman has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosman.
