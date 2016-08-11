Dr. Lawrence Rubin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Rubin, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Rubin, DPM
Dr. Lawrence Rubin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
Rubin Lawrence B Dpm18530 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48223 Directions (313) 273-9400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
very caring and compassionate doctor who explains in detail your condition and what can be done to resolve your condition.
About Dr. Lawrence Rubin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1881696953
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
