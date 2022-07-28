Dr. Sawicki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Sawicki, DO
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Sawicki, DO
Dr. Lawrence Sawicki, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC.
Dr. Sawicki works at
Dr. Sawicki's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Wound Healing Services - SMC853 N Church St Ste 701, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-1650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sawicki?
Dr Sawicki was very through. He took time and explained everything to my mom. He was very caring and answered all my questions. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Lawrence Sawicki, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1134579048
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawicki works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.