Overview

Dr. Lawrence Schall, MD is a Dermatologist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Schall works at SYDNEY SCHALL M D INC in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.