Dr. Lawrence Schall, MD
Dr. Lawrence Schall, MD is a Dermatologist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.
Lawrence M. Schall M.d. Inc.815 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 281-6268
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Have been going to Dr Schall for years and receive top notch treatment
About Dr. Lawrence Schall, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Schall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schall has seen patients for Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schall speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schall.
