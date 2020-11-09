Dr. Lawrence Schepps, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schepps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Schepps, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Schepps, DPM
Dr. Lawrence Schepps, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Foot Exam along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schepps' Office Locations
- 1 7800 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 100, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 741-3303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schepps is great! Very knowledgeable and helpful, been going to him for years. Has respect for all of his staff and patients. Monica at the front desk is wonderful. I cannot say enough great things about this office. Dr. Schepps wears a mask the entire time, and so does his staff.
About Dr. Lawrence Schepps, DPM
- Podiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schepps has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schepps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schepps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schepps has seen patients for Diabetic Foot Exam, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schepps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schepps. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schepps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schepps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schepps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.