Overview of Dr. Lawrence Schepps, DPM

Dr. Lawrence Schepps, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Foot Exam along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.