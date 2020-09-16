See All Allergists & Immunologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Lawrence Schieken, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.6 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Schieken, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They completed their fellowship with University Of Maryland Med Center

Dr. Schieken works at Comprehensive Asthma and Allergy in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD, Owings Mills, MD and Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Asthma and Allergy
    130 Lubrano Dr Ste 111, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 974-8332
    Advanced Allergy and Asthma Centers
    10910 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 202, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 997-7575
    Advanced Allergy and Asthma Centers
    10085 Red Run Blvd Ste 106, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 902-9666
    Chesapeake Asthma/Allergy Ctr
    8695 Commerce Dr Ste 5, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 822-5575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 16, 2020
    Meeting schieken hes a very down to business type of guy which I can admire. He took my allergies seriously and even though I tried shots and the weren't for me. He respected my decision and still treats me.
    — Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. Lawrence Schieken, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780734871
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Maryland Med Center
    Fellowship

