Overview

Dr. Lawrence Schiffman, DO is a Dermatologist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Keralty Hospital Miami, Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Schiffman works at CNOS, PC in Aventura, FL with other offices in Demarest, NJ and Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.