Dr. Lawrence Schiffman, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Schiffman, DO is a Dermatologist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Keralty Hospital Miami, Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Miami Skin Dr. - Aventura Laser & Electrolysis Spa21414 W Dixie Hwy, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (201) 780-0358Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
NJ office (by private appointment only)10 HERITAGE CT, Demarest, NJ 07627 Directions (201) 780-3589
Miami Skin Dr.3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 306, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 735-9474Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I will love to come back and will recommend the doctors. It was quick, easy and comfortable experience,
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Derm Dx Centers for Dermatology
- St John's Episcopal Hospital Far Rockaway NY
- Kennedy Health System and Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center Camden, NJ
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Miami Coral Gables, FL
- Dermatology
Dr. Schiffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiffman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schiffman speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiffman.
