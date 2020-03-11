See All Dermatologists in Aventura, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Lawrence Schiffman, DO

Dermatology
4.3 (47)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Schiffman, DO is a Dermatologist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Keralty Hospital Miami, Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Schiffman works at CNOS, PC in Aventura, FL with other offices in Demarest, NJ and Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Skin Dr. - Aventura Laser & Electrolysis Spa
    21414 W Dixie Hwy, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 780-0358
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    NJ office (by private appointment only)
    10 HERITAGE CT, Demarest, NJ 07627 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 780-3589
  3. 3
    Miami Skin Dr.
    3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 306, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 735-9474
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Keralty Hospital Miami
  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 11, 2020
    I will love to come back and will recommend the doctors. It was quick, easy and comfortable experience,
    D. B. — Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. Lawrence Schiffman, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    • 1386622397
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Derm Dx Centers for Dermatology
    Residency
    • St John's Episcopal Hospital Far Rockaway NY
    Internship
    • Kennedy Health System and Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center Camden, NJ
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami Coral Gables, FL
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Schiffman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schiffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schiffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schiffman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

