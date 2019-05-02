Dr. Lawrence Schilder, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schilder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Schilder, DO
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Schilder, DO
Dr. Lawrence Schilder, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Munster, IN.
Dr. Schilder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schilder's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Oncology Hematology Associates929 Ridge Rd Ste 5, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-2000
-
2
Methodist Hospital Southlake8701 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 736-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schilder?
Dr Schilder is very much an upfront Doctor. He is honest and forthright with the information.
About Dr. Lawrence Schilder, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1962439398
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schilder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schilder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schilder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schilder works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schilder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schilder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schilder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schilder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.