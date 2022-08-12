Dr. Lawrence Schiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Schiller, MD
Dr. Lawrence Schiller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Digestive Health Associates of Texas P.A.7610 N Stemmons Fwy Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75247 Directions (214) 689-5960
- Baylor University Medical Center
He was kind, very professional and performed numerous colonoscopies over the years for both me and my mother. We have a family history of colon polyps and he removed several from both of us. A very good surgeon. I moved away from Dallas but am back and glad to see he is still practicing. Five stars for this doctor.
About Dr. Lawrence Schiller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Temple University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
