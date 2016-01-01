See All General Dentists in Abington, PA
Dr. Lawrence Schlarb, DMD

Dentistry
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Schlarb, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Abington, PA. 

Dr. Schlarb works at Lawrence R Schlarb, DMD in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence R Schlarb, DMD
    960 Old York Rd Ste 202, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 572-1730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Lawrence Schlarb, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194716274
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Schlarb, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlarb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlarb works at Lawrence R Schlarb, DMD in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Schlarb’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlarb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlarb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

