Dr. Lawrence Schmitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Lifespring Womens Healthcare PA1200 SE 28th St Ste 2, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 271-0005
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Such a good human being who was really caring and helpful throughout my pregnancy time. I had gestational diabetics but he took the right measures to control it and make me comfortable through out.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Schmitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmitz has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitz.
