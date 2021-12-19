Overview of Dr. Lawrence Schmitz, MD

Dr. Lawrence Schmitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. Schmitz works at Life Spring Womens Healthcare in Bentonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.