Dr. Lawrence Schrader, MD
Dr. Lawrence Schrader, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Schrader Orthopedics and Stem Cell Treatment Center PC927 CORDOVA STATION AVE, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 465-4300
- 2 2986 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 465-4300
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Dr. Schrader and his team took care of a bill that had been sent to my house notifying that they were not in network with my insurance company. They apologized to me after realizing that they had confirmed to me otherwise before being diagnosed and I did not have to pay anything. I believe that this is the best way to run a practice as patients are more likely to refer other patients. Dr. Schrader is an elite doctor (read about his accomplishments and you'll see).
- University of California At Berkeley
