Overview of Dr. Lawrence Schrader, MD

Dr. Lawrence Schrader, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Schrader works at Midsouth Orthopedics Assocs in Cordova, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.