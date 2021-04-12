Dr. Lawrence Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Shapiro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University
Locations
NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola101 Mineola Blvd Fl 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is a doctor who is extremely knowledgeable and not afraid to share his knowledge. He is caring and thoughtful. And he will spend the time with you that is necessary for him to evaluate your situation. He takes time to research your situation, especially if it is a somewhat esoteric situation. You could not ask for more.
About Dr. Lawrence Shapiro, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1144299777
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
