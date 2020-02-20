Dr. Lawrence Sher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Sher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Sher, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Sher works at
Locations
Lawrence D Sher MD550 Deep Valley Dr Ste 319, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274 Directions (310) 544-6858
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sher has been treating my 20 year old since she was a baby . He is very kind and knowledgeable , takes time to listen and you come away feeling he genuinely cares about his patients.
About Dr. Lawrence Sher, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sher works at
Dr. Sher speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sher.
