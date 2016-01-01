Dr. Lawrence Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Siegel, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York City Dept Health|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Siegel works at
Center for Special Studies (HIV/AIDS)525 East 68th Street 24th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
ACN East - CSS Chelsea53 West 23rd Street 6th Floor, New York, NY 10010 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Siegel, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1285807628
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York City Dept Health|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.