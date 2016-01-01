Dr. Lawrence Sinak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Sinak, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Sinak, MD
Dr. Lawrence Sinak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Sinak's Office Locations
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Sinak, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1346228715
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Sinak works at
