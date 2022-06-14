Dr. Lawrence Slama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Slama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Slama, MD
Dr. Lawrence Slama, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Slama works at
Dr. Slama's Office Locations
Arizona Pulmonary Specialists9700 N 91st St Ste A200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 614-2000
Osborn Ambulatory Surgical Center Ltd3330 N 2nd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 261-7830
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slama is a patient, caring, easy to understand and very kind. He explores every avenue to find the solution to your health needs. He goes above and beyond.
About Dr. Lawrence Slama, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slama has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Slama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.