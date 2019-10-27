Dr. Lawrence Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Solomon, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Solomon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
-
1
Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice60 Merritt Blvd Ste 200, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 897-9760
-
2
Putnam Hospital Center670 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 279-5711Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Hudson Valley Heart Center (a Health Quest Affiliate)1 Columbia St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
-
4
Putnam Obstetrics & Gynecology P.c.660 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 279-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
Dr. Solomon really knows his stuff! Very impressed with him and his staff. As they say in Brooklyn, "there's nothing not to like!"
About Dr. Lawrence Solomon, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396719936
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solomon speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.