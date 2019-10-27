Overview

Dr. Lawrence Solomon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Solomon works at Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Carmel, NY and Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.