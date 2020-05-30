Dr. Lawrence Specht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Specht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Specht, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Specht, MD
Dr. Lawrence Specht, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Hosp Spec Surg
Dr. Specht works at
Dr. Specht's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lahey Outpatient Center, Lexington16 Hayden Ave, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions (781) 372-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Anterior hip replacement for me in May 2020, due to an accident. I had to have emergency surgery so no chance to pick a surgeon. The surgery went extremely well and I was walking with only low level, highly tolerable , ache the next day. I am 73 years old. I did feel that his preop visit and discussion with me was quite quick, rushed and matter of fact. However, matter of fact is fine w/me if the doc has history and ability to do a good job. Will followup on this in 6 months with a further comment.
About Dr. Lawrence Specht, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1093805806
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Spec Surg
- Hosp For Special Surg, Adult Reconstructive Orthopedics Nyu Hospitals Center, Orthopedic Surgery Nyu Hospitals Center, General Surgery
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Specht has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Specht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Specht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Specht works at
Dr. Specht has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Specht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Specht. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Specht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Specht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Specht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.