Dr. Lawrence Spetka, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Spetka, MD
Dr. Lawrence Spetka, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.
Dr. Spetka's Office Locations
McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery5757 Monclova Rd Ste 15, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 409-8922Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St Luke's Brain & Spine WellCare6005 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 479-5590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spetka?
Love love love Dr Spetka! He is very caring, doesn’t rush the appointment. Extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Lawrence Spetka, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- Male
- 1912905175
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Hospital
- Mc Ohio
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
