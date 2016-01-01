See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Lawrence Spinner, MD

Pediatric Medicine
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Spinner, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Spinner works at Oak Tree Pediatrics and More A Medical Corp. in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Tree Pediatrics and More A Medical Corp.
    430 E Avenida de los Arboles Ste 201, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 241-9703

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Diarrhea
Fever
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Lipid Disorders
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lawrence Spinner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093075129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Spinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spinner works at Oak Tree Pediatrics and More A Medical Corp. in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Spinner’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

