Dr. Lawrence Spinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Spinner, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Spinner, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Spinner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oak Tree Pediatrics and More A Medical Corp.430 E Avenida de los Arboles Ste 201, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 241-9703
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spinner?
About Dr. Lawrence Spinner, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093075129
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spinner works at
Dr. Spinner speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.