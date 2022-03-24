Dr. Stam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Stam, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Stam, MD
Dr. Lawrence Stam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Stam works at
Dr. Stam's Office Locations
-
1
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 830-7109MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stam?
Doctor Stam cares for my husband at Rogisin Institute on 6th St. Brooklyn, he is a very compassionate person. When my husband is admitted to the ER he is the first person there reassuring him that all will be well. When you page him there's never a long wait, he truly makes you feel like he cares about the well being of your family. He is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Lawrence Stam, MD
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1811944812
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stam works at
Dr. Stam has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hemodialysis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stam speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.