Overview

Dr. Lawrence Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Stein works at Affiliates in Gastroenterology P A in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.