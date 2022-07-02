Dr. Lawrence Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Stern, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Stern, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Fair Oaks Office3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 280-2841
-
2
Alexandria Office4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1110, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 280-2841
-
3
Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery2710 Prosperity Ave, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-2841Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had my followup visit with Dr Stern a few weeks ago. He had to remove a part of my colon. My family cant believe he took it out through this tiny cut on my right side. Its all below my underwear so its basically invisible. Its like 2-3 inches wide. He used a robot so I guess thats how it can be so small but my brother had a similar thing and has a huge up and down scar on his belly. I had only a tiny bit of pain after the surgery. Dr Stern did an incredible job - thank you!
About Dr. Lawrence Stern, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University Hosp University Cincinnati
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- University of Michigan
- General Surgery
