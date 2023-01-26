Dr. Larry Stokar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Stokar, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Stokar, MD is a Dermatologist in White Oak, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery|Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - White Oak1220 Lincoln Way Ste 101, White Oak, PA 15131 Directions (412) 387-6914Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dermatological Associates - West Mifflin500 N Lewis Run Rd Ste 217, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Directions (223) 377-2004Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stoker is a great Dermatologist. He provides exceptional service and is always very pleasant.
About Dr. Larry Stokar, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1811998875
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center|U Pittsburgh-Presby Hosp
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery|Chicago College Of Medicine &amp; Surgery
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokar has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Warts and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stokar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
