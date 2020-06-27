Dr. Lawrence Strawbridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strawbridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Strawbridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Strawbridge, MD
Dr. Lawrence Strawbridge, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Strawbridge's Office Locations
Anchorage3841 Piper St Ste T300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 313-8593MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr Strawbridge annually. He is always polite, informative and right to the point. The appointment process was easy and check in went smooth. Wait time was very minimal and the med tech was very pleasant.
About Dr. Lawrence Strawbridge, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1467405324
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Mayo Medical School
- University Of California
Dr. Strawbridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strawbridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Strawbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Strawbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
