Dr. Lawrence Suess, DO
Dr. Lawrence Suess, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Touro University Medical Group1805 N California St Ste 201, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 645-4005
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Helped me quite a bit in when I was his patient. Got me on medication that really helped me when I was falling down the rabbit hole to insanity.
About Dr. Lawrence Suess, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of South Alabama
- U Of South Alabama Medical Center
- Texas Tech Health Science Center
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Arizona State University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Suess speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Suess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suess.
