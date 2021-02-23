See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Stockton, CA
Dr. Lawrence Suess, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Suess, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Suess works at Touro University Medical Group in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Touro University Medical Group
    1805 N California St Ste 201, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 645-4005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Phobia

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 23, 2021
    Helped me quite a bit in when I was his patient. Got me on medication that really helped me when I was falling down the rabbit hole to insanity.
    William — Feb 23, 2021
    About Dr. Lawrence Suess, DO

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669557286
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Alabama
    • U Of South Alabama Medical Center
    • Texas Tech Health Science Center
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    • Arizona State University
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
