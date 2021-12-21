Dr. Lawrence Tafoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tafoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Tafoya, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Tafoya, MD
Dr. Lawrence Tafoya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University of Arizona
Dr. Tafoya works at
Dr. Tafoya's Office Locations
Common Drive1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 302-7398
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tafoya is a down-to-earth doctor who spends time with you to explain your eyes’ medical conditions and treatments.
About Dr. Lawrence Tafoya, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- University New Mexico Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
