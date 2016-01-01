Dr. Tso Tam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Tso Tam, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Tso Tam, MD
Dr. Lawrence Tso Tam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Lawrence K Tam, MD1507 S King St Ste 103, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 947-5555
St Lukes Clinic Ala Moana Inc1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 2000, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 947-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Tso Tam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tso Tam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tso Tam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tso Tam works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tso Tam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tso Tam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tso Tam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tso Tam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.