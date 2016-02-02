Dr. Tamburino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Tamburino, DPM
Dr. Lawrence Tamburino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brandon, MS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Merit Health Rankin.
Central Mississippi Foot Specialist Pllc103 Service Dr, Brandon, MS 39042 Directions (601) 824-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Rankin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Has always been nice and helpful done stuff to my feet that could not be done with no problem
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083689277
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Dr. Tamburino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamburino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamburino has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamburino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamburino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamburino.
