Overview of Dr. Lawrence Tamburino, DPM

Dr. Lawrence Tamburino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brandon, MS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Merit Health Rankin.



Dr. Tamburino works at Central Mississippi Foot Spec in Brandon, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.